RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $500.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RH traded as high as $467.72 and last traded at $467.72, with a volume of 8267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

