Robert W. Baird Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.04.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $3,705,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total transaction of $31,485,100.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

