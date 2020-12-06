Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 82,806 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 249,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $91,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.