Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 134.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 94.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG opened at $153.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total value of $186,690.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,975 shares of company stock worth $1,554,458. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.