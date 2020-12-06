Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 10th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th.

Rollins stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

