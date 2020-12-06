Royal Bank of Canada Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $325.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

