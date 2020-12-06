Royal Bank of Canada Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $81.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

