Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.10

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 2459141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.35 ($0.21).

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.18. The firm has a market cap of £192.09 million and a PE ratio of -20.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.04.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

