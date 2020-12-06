Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 52.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171,347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ryanair by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

