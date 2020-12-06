Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

