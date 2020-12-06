Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,774.59 ($23.19).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,351.40 ($17.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £50.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,074.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

