Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.40

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.64 million, a P/E ratio of 250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

