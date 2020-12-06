Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after buying an additional 315,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

