Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $97.43 and last traded at $97.43, with a volume of 6112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.