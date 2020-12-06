Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $276.00

Shares of Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 3166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.48. The stock has a market cap of £113.82 million and a P/E ratio of -54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

Get Science Group plc (SAG.L) alerts:

In other Science Group plc (SAG.L) news, insider Peter Bertram purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43). Also, insider Daniel Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Science Group plc (SAG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

About Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group plc (SAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group plc (SAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.