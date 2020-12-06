Scotiabank Boosts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to $0.10

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank to $0.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TREVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.20 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

