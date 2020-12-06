Scotiabank Raises Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target to $36.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of LBRMF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

