ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) & Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Head to Head Comparison

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Trxade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trxade Group $7.44 million 5.83 -$280,000.00 $0.03 178.67

ScripsAmerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trxade Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ScripsAmerica and Trxade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Trxade Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trxade Group has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.87%. Given Trxade Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trxade Group is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Trxade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A Trxade Group -4.28% -8.28% -7.09%

Risk & Volatility

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trxade Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Trxade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trxade Group beats ScripsAmerica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, an application, which offers product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics; and Bonum+, a B2B platform to purchase COVID-19 risk assessment and personal protective equipment tools. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

