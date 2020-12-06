Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) & Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Transocean has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transocean and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 6 13 1 0 1.75 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Seadrill.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Seadrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.09 billion 0.43 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -1.50 Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Seadrill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Summary

Transocean beats Seadrill on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

