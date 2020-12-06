Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.32

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 54837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,145 shares of company stock worth $4,355,073. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

