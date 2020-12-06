Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Gladstone Commercial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

