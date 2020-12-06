Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,115 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Meridian Bioscience worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $541,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

