Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,345 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 4,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 487,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,986,000 after purchasing an additional 350,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280,513 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 427,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

