Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

