Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

