Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE HVT opened at $26.26 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.