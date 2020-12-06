Sei Investments Co. Has $723,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $66.50 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

