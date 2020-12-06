Sei Investments Co. Invests $802,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 234,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,247 shares of company stock worth $1,495,223 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

CASH stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

