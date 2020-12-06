Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,329,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 213.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,857,539. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

