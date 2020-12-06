Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,515 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of NeoPhotonics worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.27 million, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

