Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,161 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

