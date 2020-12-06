Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,262 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 103.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,376,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,125 shares of company stock worth $109,144. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

