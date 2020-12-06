Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,179 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

