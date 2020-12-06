Sei Investments Co. Sells 91,448 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Hexcel stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

