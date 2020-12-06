Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.68, with a volume of 4133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

