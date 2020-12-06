SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,693 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

KBE opened at $41.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

