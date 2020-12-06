SG Americas Securities LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.48 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

