SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 22,503 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 490,750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 657,419 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

