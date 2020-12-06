SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 149,192 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 149,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,810 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,053 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.46 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

