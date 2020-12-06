SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 876 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Premier stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

