SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 141,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday.

ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

