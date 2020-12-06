SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $302,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 19,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $2,443,271.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,153.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,494. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK opened at $121.90 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

