SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.