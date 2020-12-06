SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

SGSOY opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.54.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

