Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,047.97.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,053.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,727.66, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $998.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $958.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

