Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Rises By 39.4%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,823,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 4,176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

AETUF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.75. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

