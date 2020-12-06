Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Declines By 30.5%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 273.0 days.

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.