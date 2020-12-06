Short Interest in Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Grows By 39.3%

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CACH opened at $0.01 on Friday. Cache has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Cache

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

