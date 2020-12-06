Short Interest in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Decreases By 30.5%

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -297.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

