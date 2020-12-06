Short Interest in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Drops By 30.7%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.60. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.